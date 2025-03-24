Jets Predicted To Make No-Brainer Garrett Wilson Decision
The New York Jets have one of the best overall receivers in football right now in Garrett Wilson.
He’s just 24 years old and has had over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, including a career-high 1,104 yards in 2024. Wilson is under contract for the 2025 season and then has a fifth-year club option for the 2026 season. The Jets have to make a decision this offseason about whether or not to pick up the option.
Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker predicted that New York will make a no-brainer decision and pick up the option.
"Pick No. 10 — WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: Picked up, potential extension," Locker said. "Much like Drake London, Wilson has flourished out wide despite enduring one of the league’s most dismal quarterback situations. His 84.5 PFF receiving grade since 2022 ranks 22nd among qualified wideouts, and his 163 first downs accrued are the 12th most. Now that the Jets have very few options besides Wilson at wide receiver, the team should prioritize locking him down for the long haul.
This is an easy decision and the expected one. The Jets are fortunate to have him and certainly should be looking to build around him for the foreseeable future. Wilson is on a historic pace for the Jets. There’s no reason to not pick up the option. There has been chatter about a possible extension this offseason as well. Keep an eye on that.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Playmaker Projected To Land $4.5 Million Deal