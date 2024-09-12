Former New York Jets Running Back Passes Away at 69 Years Old
The University of South Carolina announced on Wednesday that former New York Jets running back Kevin Long passed away at the age of 69.
"Kevin Long, a member of the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and the State of South Carolina Hall of Fame, passed away September 10 at the age of 69."
Long had an impressive five-year career with the Jets.
He finished with 2,190 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns, and averaged 3.8 yards per carry. New York drafted him with the 195th overall pick in the seventh round of the 1977 NFL draft.
Long, from Clinton, S.C., played with South Carolina from 1973 to 1976. He became the first running back in the program's history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season after posting 1,133 yards in 1975.
He loved playing for the Jets and acknowledged that in an interview in 2020.
"I always wanted to play in the NFL. I was never quite sure I'd get drafted and when I did, I mean, to go to New York, what better place to go to. That was the very first time I'd been there, and I was scared to death. We flew in over the city going to LaGuardia and I was just in total awe. My hometown, Clinton, South Carolina, there were 20,000 people, if that many ... It was one of those 'if they could only see me now' moments," he said according to Jim Gehman of the team.
Long was married to his wife, Frankie, for 36 years. They met at the University of South Carolina. The couple had four children: Kevin, Latifah, Alisa, and Salia.
A cause of death wasn't provided at the time.
Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.
May he rest in peace.