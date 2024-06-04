Former Second-Round Draft Pick Battling for Job in New York Jets' Safety Room
Decorated safety Justin Simmons remains available on the free agent market, but the New York Jets may have already found their replacement for departed starter Jordan Whitehead.
"First of all, I love Jordan Whitehead to death. I mean, I'm so grateful for everything he gave this organization and this defense, embodies everything that we covet on and off the field," said Jets' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during an OTAs media availability last month.
While veteran Chuck Clark, who missed the entire 2023 season due to an ACL tear, might be the front runner to claim the starting strong safety spot, there's no guarantee the former Baltimore Ravens' sixth-round draft pick will prove worthy of a primary role.
Ashtyn Davis, who re-signed with New York after playing out his rookie contract, garnered attention for his performance as a backup in 2023 and could be in line for a larger volume of snaps in 2024.
"I'm extremely excited about the group," said Ulbrich.
They picked up another member due to an OTAs experimental position change for defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who signed with the Jets after being released by the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers earlier in the offseason.
"Then getting Isaiah Oliver, and we're converting him now, as of today to safety to see what that looks like," said Ulbrich. "Here's a guy with really a corner skill set from the standpoint of movement, cover skills, all these things, but now taking advantage of his intelligence and his ability to communicate and putting him back at the safety position."
Oliver, a former second-round draft pick, played in all 17 regular season games, including five starts, and totaled 502 defensive snaps for last year's NFC champions. He was limited to a special teams only role during the 49ers' playoff run.
Most of Oliver's NFL experience has been at cornerback.
Spending his first five years with the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted out of Colorado in 2018, he totaled 38 starts between the left and right corner spots.
Over 79 career appearances, Oliver has accounted for 36 passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. He has made 270 tackles, including 201 solo stops.
Whether or not New York makes a late addition remains to be seen, but their perceived need at safety is far from dire.
"We're excited about the group, we really are," said Ulbrich.
The Jets conclude voluntary OTAs Phase 3 practices this week on June 7. New York will host a mandatory minicamp June 11-13 in Florham Park.