Former UFL MVP Shines in New York Jets Debut
After signing just two weeks ago, Adrian Martinez is already making a name for himself. The 24-year-old stole the show in the New York Jets preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Martinez was 6/10 with 104 yards and made several crucial plays late in the game, leading the Jets to victory.
Martinez made two plays that showed rare composure and playmaking ability, especially for a young QB. Martinez hit receiver Brandon Smith 33 yards downfield on a crucial 3rd down in their territory. Later, he escaped on a scramble for 13 yards down the sideline to set up a game-winning field goal.
While still new in the building, this type of play is nothing new for Martinez, who was the UFL’s MVP last season, scoring 18 total touchdowns and over 2,200 yards, tallying an 8-1 record as a starter.
Speaking about his opportunity with the Jets after his UFL campaign, Martinez said, "It’s been somewhat of a smooth transition. Obviously, I just came off of a 12-week season, so I was just playing in football games not too long ago. Some of these guys haven’t played since their college season or last NFL season. So, I think I have a bit of an advantage that way. At the same time, it’s a long football year for me, but I’m thankful for it. Honestly, all you can ask for is an opportunity, and I felt like going out there it was just football."
While unlikely to play in the regular this year with Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor solidified as the QB1 and QB2, Martinez has an actual shot at securing the third QB spot on the roster. With Rookie Jordan Travis’ regular season readiness in question, he could be put on injured reserve, opening a spot for either Martinez or Undrafted rookie Andrew Peasley.
Whether he makes the roster or not, Martinez is grateful for the opportunity, especially getting to share the quarterback room with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. “I’m very fortunate. Aaron might be the best quarterback of all time and to be in the QB room with him and learn from him. There’s so much to be thankful for in terms of where I’m sitting,” he said. “A lot to learn from so I continue to try to pick up on those little things and enjoy it for what it is. Who knows how long I’m going to get this opportunity, while I have it I’m going to enjoy it and make the most of it.”
While his future is uncertain, Adrian Martinez proved he can play at the NFL level and is a player to watch the rest of this preseason.