Giants Predicted To Sign Former Jets Quarterback To Fix Utter 'Mess'
A former New York Jets quarterback could be entering the New York Giants’ radar as a game-changing free agent target.
As the Giants enter 2025 with a boatload of issues to fix, acquiring former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold might be a stabilizing move, as noted in a new report by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.
“This may inspire flying tomatoes from Giants fans who are still having Daniel Jones flashbacks,” Davenport said.
“But let's all take a deep breath and ponder a few things.”
“The first is this: Darnold ain't Jones. Less than a month ago, he was one of the biggest redemption stories of 2024. He finished the 2024 season fifth in passing yards, fifth in touchdown passes and sixth in passer rating.”
“Yes, the season ended with a thud. But that's not all on Darnold. And when was the last time a Giants quarterback posted those kinds of numbers?”
“The Giants are a mess with needs galore on both sides of the ball. Quarterback is most assuredly among them. But the team's Week 17 win over Indianapolis dropped the G-Men to third in the 2025 draft.”
“Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft has the Giants selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter third overall. Hunter and Malik Nabers could be a terrifying duo at wideout—if there's someone there with a prayer of getting them the ball.”
“With over $40 million in cap space, the Giants have the cabbage to take a run at Darnold. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen also need more than a one-year band-aid at quarterback, as another bad season will probably be their last.”
Could Darnold be a savior for Daboll, Schoen, and the Giants organization?
Darnold is still only 27 years old, so if he pans out, New York would be set at the position for years to come.
If Davenport’s vision of the Giants pairing Hunter with Nabers also manifests, New York would at least be treating its fan base to a more entertaining product in 2025 than the disaster of 2024.
