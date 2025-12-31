Jets Make Final Starting QB Decision Of 2025

The New York Jets have just one game left in the 2025 National Football League season before they will be able to go back to the drawing board and try to get this franchise back on track.

The biggest question of the offseason is going to be at quarterback. The Jets' quarterback situation has been a roller coaster this season, to say the least. Justin Fields started nine games after signing a two-year deal with New York before he was benched. Tyrod Taylor made four starts for the team but an injury opened the door for undrafted rookie Brady Cook to take over. Cook has made three starts in a row and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Wednesday that he will be starting the season finale on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as well, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Brady Cook will start the finale. Tyrod Taylor, excused for a few days (personal), is back with the team. Glenn says Cook gives them the best chance to win," Cimini shared on X.

The Jets made a decision

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) throws the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Week 17 blowout loss against the New England Patriots, Glenn explained why Cook is the team's starter right now.

"Now, when things went somewhat crazy and both of our quarterbacks went down. Him getting a chance to play for us was an option that we knew we wanted to see him play. It hasn't been to everyone's liking. I think he would say that also. But he's a young guy. I do think he still has the traits to be a good quarterback in this league. He just has to continue to get reps."

In Cook's three starts with the Jets, he has thrown for 516 yards with one touchdown, five interceptions, and 42 rushing yards. New York is 3-13 on the season and riding a four-game losing streak.

At the end of the day, the Jets have to address the quarterback position after the season wraps up no matter what happens in Week 18.

