Jets Should Be All Over 4-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

Who will be the New York Jets' starting quarterback when the 2026 National Football League season rolls around?

That question is completely up in the air right now and it's a safe bet that the answer isn't currently on the roster. Justin Fields is under contract but was benched and eventually placed on the Injured Reserve. He's guaranteed $10 million next season, but if the Jets were to move Fields back to a starting role after the way the 2025 season has gone it would be a surprise, to say the least. Tyrod Taylor is going to be a free agent and although he has been solid on the field, he hasn't stayed healthy. Brady Cook is currently the team's starter and it would also be a shock if he started next year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If the season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be high enough to take a quarterback. But what about a veteran option as well? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested an intriguing fit: Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jets have a QB question

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The caveat here is that New York may have another chance to draft a top QB prospect in April," Knox wrote. "The Jets currently control the third pick in the draft, which could be enough to get them the second quarterback—the Las Vegas Raiders will, presumably, take a QB like Indiana's Fernando Mendoza or Oregon's Dante Moore first overall. Of course, the New York Giants, who have Jaxson Dart, could flip the second overall pick to another QB-needy team, leaving the Jets grasping at air on draft night.

"Cousins would be a terrific bridge starter if New York can guarantee him that it won't pull him for a rookie midseason. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand operated with a similar pocket passer in Jared Goff as the Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator the last two seasons. Until the Jets have found a signal-caller who can guide them back to relevance, they should throw every possible dart at the position."

If the Jets could pull off a deal for Cousins, this is the type of move that would raise the team's floor for the 2026 season. But with a no-trade clause and already being replaced by a highly drafted rookie in Michael Penix Jr. with Atlanta, a deal seemingly would be unlikely unless the Falcons opted to cut Cousins, which also seems unlikely.

Penix is hurt and Cousins has shown that he can still play at 37 years old. In six starts, Coursins has logged 1,291 passing yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 4-2 record. That type of production would be nice in New York. He was linked to the Jets in the past, but opted against coming to town. It would be nice to get him this upcoming offseason, but that shouldn't be considered a likely option at this time.

More NFL: Why Jets Aren't Expected To Fire Aaron Glenn