Grading the New York Jets Trade of Mike Williams to Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL trade deadline was expected to be a relatively quiet one for the New York Jets and that ended up being the case.
There were no more aggressive moves made, as they are going to try and turn things around with the group that they have. That was the right move to make, as they have already dumped too many assets into a team that is 3-6 and needs to play nearly perfect football the rest of the way to sniff a playoff spot.
But, the Jets did make one move, trading veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In exchange, they received a fifth-round pick.
It is a great that makes sense for both teams, but New York will receive a higher grade of an A-. The Steelers receive a C+.
For the Jets, the only thing holding this grade back is how poor of a free agent addition this was. In return for $6.6 million, they received 12 receptions for 166 scoreless yards.
Aaron Rodgers threw him under the bus for a late-game interception, which was the beginning of the end of his tenure with the team.
Alas, that is as much of a reason as any as to why their grade is as strong.
The Jets were able to extract a fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, and not have to cover any of the Williams’s remaining salary. Getting that kind of value for a player who was struggling to bounce back from a knee injury suffered in 2024 and build chemistry is quite a coup.
When taking a look at other wide receiver deals around the league, this is a solid one. The Carolina Panthers only got a pick swap with the Baltimore Ravens for Diontae Johnson, for example.
It can certainly be argued this was a bit of an overpay on the Steelers’ part, which is certainly a win for New York.
But, they addressed their need for a wide receiver behind George Pickens. His downfield prowess and big play ability is something that should play well with Russell Wilson, who has added that element to the team’s offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Moving Williams also clears a spot for rookie Malachi Corley. With veteran Allen Lazard on injured reserve because of a chest injury, he will have the chance to step into and cement his standing for the No. 3 role.