Hall Of Famer Bill Parcells Gives Inside Scoop On Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn
Former New York Jets head coach Bill Parcells provided some insight on Wednesday into what makes Aaron Glenn tick.
Glenn was hired on Wednesday to be the next head coach of the Jets, who are hoping Glenn will put an end to the franchise’s 15-year (and counting) playoff drought.
Parcells — the Jets’ head coach from 1997 to 1999 — coached Glenn in New York and has since become a mentor to Glenn.
Parcells spoke with ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Wednesday about Glenn, and Cimini shared to X some fascinating quotes from the conversation.
“Just got off the phone with Bill Parcells, Aaron Glenn's mentor,” Cimini said.
“Parcells doesn't get excited about too many things, but you could hear it in his voice. He was pumped up for Glenn. They still talk regularly.”
“Parcells: “I know he’s done an awful lot of diligent work to prepare himself to be a pro coach. He worked hard over the years. He started in scouting, which is a very good place to start, and learned about personnel acquisition, prototypes and things like that. He knows all that.”
Parcells, per Cimini, also commented on how Glenn will navigate coaching in the New York market.
“I think Aaron is going to be himself,” Parcells said.
“He’s very straight forward. He’s a very candid guy. I don’t think that will be a problem, I really don’t. I think he’ll just be Aaron Glenn, and I think that will be fine. He’s a very honest, principled guy. I have a high regard for him, I really do.”
Parcells is a brilliant football mind and one of the most successful head coaches to ever work in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and — beyond the Giants and Jets — also coached for the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys during his career.
