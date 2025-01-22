Jets Reportedly Land New York Star As Head Coach In Home Run Signing
The New York Jets have had the widest search in the league for their vacant head coach position and it seems to have paid off.
New York has been looking to fill the role after a tumultuous 2024 season and hit the decision out of the park. After much speculation and plenty of rumors, the Jets reportedly are hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"A new coach in New York: Jets are hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, per sources," Schefter said. "The former Jets 1994 first-round pick, who became a personnel scout for the team, now is becoming their head coach."
This is a phenomenal hire. Glenn has been widely regarded as one of the best choices on the market this offseason after completely transforming the Lions' defense. Detroit's defense completely turned around under Glenn, although injuries plagued the team this season.
Glenn played 15 years in the National Football League after being selected in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Jets. He spent the first eight years of his career and earned two Pro Bowl nods over that stretch. After his time with the Jets came to an end, he spent time with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints.
He has been tied to the Jets all offseason to this point and it seems like the Jets got their guy. Now, he will have a tough offseason ahead of him as the team tries to put this roster together.
