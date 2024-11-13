Indianapolis Colts Make Major QB Decision for Week 11 New York Jets Matchup
The New York Jets are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 action.
Throughout the early stage of the week, the Jets were expecting to face Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Colts. Now, that has changed.
After making the surprising decision to bench Anthony Richardson just a couple of short weeks ago, Indianapolis has decided to return to the No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts have decided to start Richardson against New York and for the rest of the season.
Shane Steichen and the entire Indianapolis organization had received a lot of heat for the way they have handled Richardson. When they drafted Richardson, they knew that it wasn't going to be a quick and easy road. He has very little experience at quarterback and will need time to develop.
One of the biggest reasons for the benching was due to Richardson asking out of a game due to being tired. He received a ton of backlash for that decision.
Richardson has also played poorly this season. Unfortunately, that was always going to be a part of the process for the Colts.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Richardson has played in six games. He has completed just 44.4 percent of his pass attempts for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
In addition to those numbers, he has picked up 242 yards and a score on the ground.
At just 22 years old, Richardson will now be given another chance. For the Jets, they will need to change up their game plan.
Defending against Flacco and Richardson are two completely different situations. New York will need to keep Richardson in the pocket and they will need to capitalize on the throwing errors that Richardson makes. They should have opportunities to make some plays throughout the game.
All of that being said, Richardson is back for Indianapolis and will get the start on Sunday against the Jets. It will be interesting to see how he responds in his first game back after the benching.