Insider Says New York Jets 'Still High' on Former Fifth Round Pick Despite Rumors
It's hard to argue with what the New York Jets did during the 2024 NFL draft.
They got players at positions of need and were able to use their late round selections to bolster depth across their roster. For a team who has massive expectations coming into the year, this didn't feel like a desperation draft.
For the future of the franchise that is great news.
For current general manager and head coach, Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, they're hoping this roster is good enough to win the requisite amount of games that keeps their jobs safe.
One of the areas where the Jets felt they clearly needed to upgrade was in their running back room.
They selected two players in the draft, giving them more options behind their star Breece Hall.
But, those picks called into question the future of New York's 2023 fifth round selection, Israel Abanikanda, who only appeared in six games during his rookie year and had 22 carries for 70 yards. There is some thought he could become expendable and find himself buried on the depth chart again, or become a trade candidate.
Antwan Staley of The New York Daily News doesn't think that's the case, though.
"I believe the Jets are still high on Abanikanda. Fans must remember that he is still 21 years old ... There's a world where the Jets keep four running backs on the roster. Last year, the Jets kept four ... However, Abanikanda will have to fight for touches and his place in the running back pecking order during training camp," he wrote.
Camp will certainly be a major tell regarding how the Jets feel about him and if the young running back has done enough improving to warrant more playing time.
One of the main issues he had was poor pass protection.
That is the case for many young backs across the league, but he'll need to showcase that he has become better in that department so that he can get more opportunities on the field.