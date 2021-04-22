Is This Draft Haul the Best-Case Scenario For the Jets Through the First Two Rounds?

There's no question whether or not the Jets will pick a quarterback second overall next week in the NFL draft. It's their next two picks that have yet to be determined.

New York would certainly benefit from adding an offensive lineman, perhaps even a weapon or two to improve the offense's overall playmaking ability. When it comes to defensive studs, however, this two-player haul from the No. 23 and 34 selections is quite possibly the best-case scenario for this team.

Earlier this week, ESPN's draft insiders Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay played general manager, alternating picks all the way through the first three rounds.

Whether or not these two players will be available when the Jets are on the clock with their second and third selections of this class remains to be seen. Nonetheless, check out who Kiper and McShay mocked to New York:

23: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern



I thought about defensive end Kwity Paye here, but Newsome could be the Jets' top corner on Day 1. New coach Robert Saleh will love Newsome's ability to turn and run against even the fastest wideouts.

Kiper added that the chances of Newsome being available at No. 23 are 53.8%.

34: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia



New York had problems getting to the QB last year, and Ojulari is elite in that area. He'll be a very good situational edge rusher and can help cover underneath.

Over the last several weeks, we've seen both Newsome and Ojulari coming off the board at No. 23 going to the Jets. The demand for each of those two prospects will surely be very high on draft night.

If general manager Joe Douglas could get his hands on both of these defenders, giving head coach Robert Saleh a shutdown corner and another top edge rusher (added to a slew of additional moves in free agency on the defensive line), this defense would be poised to do even more damage right away.

The question is, would Douglas and his team be willing to wait that long before they make a move on the offensive line? If you're curious, Kiper and McShay predicted the Jets would take linemen with their fourth and fifth picks of the draft, taking Clemson's Jackson Carman 66th overall and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis at No. 86.

