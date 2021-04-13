Jets Pick Three High-Upside Playmakers in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Latest Mock

We're just over two weeks away from this year's NFL draft, which means mock draft season is slowly drawing to a close.

Before New York is on the clock with the second pick at the end of this month, however, there's still some time to analyze what predictions the experts and insiders are making about this year's draft class.

We've followed along in previous mock drafts from Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN. This latest version may be the best haul he's given to the Jets yet.

Here are his three picks going to Gang Green (in a two-round mock) and brief explanations about each selection:

No. 2: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

I said last month that I was 50-50 on whether the Jets should keep Sam Darnold or take a quarterback here, and general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh made their decision last week. Darnold is off to Carolina, and so this pick is clearly going to be a quarterback. I have Ohio State's Justin Fields just ahead of Wilson in my rankings, but Wilson is the name I've consistently heard for New York. He can be a star with the right talent around him, but the Jets have to add another pass-catcher at some point, even after adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr. in free agency.

Mel Kiper Jr. Changes Stance on Jets' Quarterback Situation in Latest Mock Draft

No. 23: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Jets are a tough team to predict, and their defense could use an overhaul; you know new coach Robert Saleh wants a chance to reshape the side of the ball he coaches with a prime pick. Newsome has been a riser over the past month; his 2020 tape is phenomenal, and he had a great pro day workout. He fits well with what Saleh wants in his corners. Newsome is the last of four cornerbacks who I think are likely to go in Round 1.

No. 34: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Etienne is a home run hitter and all-around back, and like Toney at No. 33, he'd help the rookie signal-caller. Etienne had 588 receiving yards last season. This finishes out the Jets' projected two-round class with a quarterback, cornerback and running back. Edge rusher is another possibility.

Wilson, Newsome and Etienne. Wilson is the kind of pick you can be using sharpie for on your draft boards, but adding a top corner and top running back would be an incredible return for general manager Joe Douglas and this Jets coaching staff.

The only downside in those two picks is that New York still isn't addressing the offensive line. Then again, when you have each of those two high-upside prospects available, it's hard not to pull the trigger.

MORE ON ETIENNE AND NEWSOME:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.