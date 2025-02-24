Jets $15 Million 11-Year Veteran Predicted To Cut Ties With NY In Favor Of Ravens
As the new NFL calendar season approaches, the New York Jets are bracing themselves for a hefty does of roster turnover.
It's something that's bound to happen after a 5-12 season and a regime change. Established veteran players will go off and seek better opportunities to win now, while the Jets are likely to get younger and sign some free agents looking to prove they belong as starters in the league.
Among the players most likely to leave would appear to be right tackle Morgan Moses. The 11-year veteran was traded to New York in his final year of the contract he initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens, just as the transaction window opened up last March.
If Moses isn't harboring any ill will toward his old team, one NFL site thinks there's a shot he'll be back there in 2025.
In a recent article predicting one free-agent signing per team, Pro Football Network paired Moses and the Ravens together, helping to shore up some offensive line inconsistencies in Baltimore.
"(Baltimore could) revisit an old friend, Morgan Moses, at right tackle and consider switching Roger Rosengarten to left tackle," the article read. "If Rosengarten struggles at left tackle, he can always move back, and the veteran could slide inside to guard."
"The Ravens know what they are getting in Moses: solid offensive line play. Putting him at left tackle is unlikely, so it would mean Rosengarten moves, and they look to draft an offensive tackle who could develop for a year and start at either spot in 2026."
The 33-year-old Moses has never been a Pro Bowler, but he's been a full-time starter in each of his last 10 seasons. He committed just four penalties all season, something he's greatly improved at through the years. He also played a year for the Jets in 2021 before signing with the Ravens.
Morgan made $15 million on his three-year Ravens deal that finished with the Jets. While New York could surely afford the next contract he'll get, it seems most likely that this aging veteran will want a clearer shot at playing for a championship in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Loosely Linked To $42 Million Eight-Year Veteran As 'Perfect Free-Agent Option'