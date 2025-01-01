Jets $33 Million CB Predicted To Leave NY For Cardinals
The New York Jets have an interesting offseason ahead of them.
Unfortunately, the Jets won't be in the playoffs so they have just one more game to go until they can put the 2024 season behind them. It's certainly one the Jets likely want to forget and it's going to be a long offseason that could feature a lot of changes.
New York has to determine who will coach the team in 2025 as well as serve as the general manager for the foreseeable future. After that, there could be some turnover. New York has some intriguing players heading toward free agency, including seven-year National Football League veteran cornerback DJ Reed.
Reed signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted he won't return and instead sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
"2025 Free Agency: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets," Bleacher Report said. "Cornerback will likely be one of the biggest needs for Arizona this offseason and Reed will be one of the best free agents available at the position. Also, the club is currently projected to have about $95.1 million of cap space available, per Over The Cap, to help make this pairing happen.
"The 28-year-old has logged 50 career passes defended heading into this weekend, including 41 over the last four seasons. Also, he's consistently earned coverage grades from Pro Football Focus in the low- to mid-70s."
Reed will be one of the better cornerbacks available on the open market. He has 10 passes defended so far this season to go along with 59 total tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss. Keep an eye on him when free agency opens up.
