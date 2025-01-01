Ex-Jets $22 Million Star Gets Honest About Trade Request
One former member of the New York Jets is looking back on his time with the franchise now after years away.
The Jets selected star safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 National Football League Draft. He signed a four-year, $22 million rookie deal with the Jets and seemed like someone who could be a big piece for the team for years to come.
Adams spent the first three years of his career with the Jets before wanting out. Over that stretch, he racked up two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods. He looked like a superstar but requested a trade out of New York and things weren't pretty. Eventually, he was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks.
Now, he's currently a member of the Detroit Lions and opened up about his trade request while speaking to GoLongTD.com's Tyler Dunne.
"Fans, I didn’t know I hurt ‘em like that," Adams said. "I didn’t realize I had that much impact. And then obviously the older I got, I started to realize, 'Bro, you had it all. You had it all besides the winning. Everything else, you had it all. Anything a player could ask for.' But it didn’t work out for me. I asked for the trade out. And if I look back on it now, I would tell myself, 'Don’t make an emotional decision.'"
It's nice to hear the way Adams now reflects on his time with the Jets. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season. Could a reunion be on the way?
