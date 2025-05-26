Jets 5-Time Pro Bowler Linked To Rival After Release
The New York Jets had a clear vision for the roster this offseason: to get significantly younger.
With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey coming to town this offseason, the franchise has put a specific effort into injecting the team with youth and in the process has cut ties with talented veterans, not just including Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Another guy who no longer is with the franchise is five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley. He spent the last six years in New York, but he was released this offseason.
If he's healthy, there will be a team that takes a chance on the 32-year-old. NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich tried to try their hand at finding a good landing spot for him. Ulrich made a list of five hypothetical landing spots and one that stood out was the cross-town rival New York Giants.
"New York is an under-the-radar team to monitor in the linebacker market, as some discontent has been expressed with veteran LB Bobby Okereke who was signed before current DC Shane Bowen arrived last year," Ulrich said. "The Giants wouldn’t save a lot of cap space by cutting Okereke and have already paid him a $3 million roster bonus but a cut or trade would absolve them from his remaining $5.8 million base salary.
"Mosley would cost just a fraction of that amount and could be seen as a comparable player, or at least not a major downgrade. It’s also possible the Giants could bring him in if they want to try and upgrade the spot next to Okereke, currently held down by Micah McFadden, or if their depth becomes shaky in camp."