Justin Fields Unlocks New Possibilities For Jets
The New York Jets may have showed their cards a little early.
New York recently was one of 10 teams to vote to keep the “Tush Push” in the game after the Green Bay Packers put forth a proposal to get the play the Philadelphia Eagles popularized and mastered out of the game.
It was the most polarizing debate of the offseason. In the end, the Eagles won out by just two votes with New York’s help. So, is that a sign of what’s to come?
ESPN’s Rich Cimini addressed this topic sharing that it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Jets try to do something like it in 2025 and that Fields is the quarterback who has been a part of the third-most pushes in the league.
"No. 8. Jets are pro-push: At the NFL's spring meeting this week, the Jets were among 10 teams that voted against the proposed ban of the tush push," Cimini said. "It was close -- the proposal came up two votes shy of approval -- but the controversial play, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, will continue for the 2025 season.
"It will be interesting to see if the Jets incorporate it into their playbook. Fields, one of the league's most dangerous running quarterbacks, has attempted 12 push sneaks in his career, converting 11 for first downs, per ESPN Research. Since 2021, only two quarterbacks have tried it more than Fields: Jalen Hurts (86-for-100) and Josh Allen (50-for-55)."
This would be at least one of many positive takeaways of bringing Fields to town. If the Jets had Aaron Rodgers still, this isn't likely a play the team would run. But, adding Fields unlocks a completely different dimension of the game.
