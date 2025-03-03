Jets $59 Million 'Versatile' Star Projected To Ditch NY For Steelers In Free Agency
As the 2025 NFL calendar year approaches, the New York Jets are bracing for one domino to fall in free agency.
After the 2024 season, star cornerback D.J. Reed made it fairly obvious that he didn't intend to return to the Jets. While the door won't officially be closed until he signs a new contract, this isn't what you want to hear from a player if you want them back on your team:
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed told Go Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
Reed formed the second half of an impressive cornerback tandem opposite Sauce Gardner the last three years. New York will anxiously await to see where he lands this spring, because many consider him to be the best free-agent corner available.
In a recent article, ESPN's Aaron Schatz (subscription required) projected that Reed would stay in the AFC, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Steelers seem to be a great match. They have a glaring need with Donte Jackson likely hitting free agency and rank among the top 10 teams in salary cap space. Pittsburgh was also 12th in using zone and 21st in using man this past season, which would benefit the versatile Reed," Schatz wrote.
"He had an off season in 2024, according to my coverage DVOA metric, but he was above average in 2023 and one of the league's best cornerbacks in terms of yards per target in 2022."
Reed played 46 games with the Jets, compiling 220 tackles, 32 passes defended, and two interceptions. His opposing passer rating was 87.1 or below in each of his three seasons, and he allowed just six touchdowns in coverage.
Reed is projected for a four-year, $59 million contract by Spotrac. It would be a decent burden on Pittsburgh's payroll to sign him, but the Jets would still miss his skill set equally as much as if he signed a veteran minimum deal.
