Jets 8-Time Pro Bowler Predicted To Sign With Texans After Recent Blockbuster
The New York Jets are getting younger in 2025, and most of the old guard has either already left officially, or is on its way out.
Wide receiver Davante Adams (32) has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (41) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (32) were both released, but have yet to ink new contracts. And an eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle seems extremely unlikely to return in free agency.
Tyron Smith, the 34-year-old who signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason after a legendary career with the Dallas Cowboys, was only able to play 10 games while dealing with a neck injury in 2024.
Re-signing Smith likely wouldn't do the Jets much good, especially with 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu preparing for starting left tackle duties on a full-time basis in 2025. But the 14-year veteran could still prove to be a useful stopgap for a contender in need.
The Houston Texans could be that contender after trading away their own starting left tackle, Laremy Tunsil, to the Washington Commanders. Cory Woodroof of USA Today recently predicted that Smith would sign with Houston as a free agent.
"The Texans trading away Laremy Tunsil creates a void at left tackle, and Houston could try and solve it by bringing in a stalwart veteran like Smith," Woodroof wrote. "Even with his injury history, he could help the Texans out up front."
Smith will likely have a bust in Canton someday, after being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade team. The one thing missing from his resume, though, is a Super Bowl ring.
The Texans were disappointing on the whole in 2024, but they still made the playoffs for the second straight year. They're also in a relatively soft AFC South, which gives them a good shot to make it back to January once more.
Smith's Jets tenure may prove to be forgettable in the long run. But it would still annoy New Yorkers to see the veteran find his form on a successful Houston team.
