Could Jets Make Stunning Trade For 49ers' Brock Purdy Despite Justin Fields Signing?
It's often said that in the NFL, if you don't have a franchise quarterback, you don't have anything. And it's been a long time since the New York Jets had a franchise quarterback.
From Mark Sanchez to Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have tried to find the solution a handful of times--and always come up empty. They're set to take on a new signal-caller in 2025, but there are serious doubts about the viability of the current plan.
With a growing 14-year playoff drought on their hands, the Jets are turning to Justin Fields, a former first-round pick who lost the starting job for two teams already, to try and solve their QB position in 2025. But what if a more proven starter becomes available via trade?
The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy are reportedly far apart on extension talks at the moment, which makes it conceivable that the fourth-year star could look to get paid elsewhere. If that scenario played out, would the Jets get involved despite Fields' presence?
In a recent article, Sportskeeda's Henrique Bulio named the Jets as one of five potential trade suitors for Purdy, the 2022 seventh-round pick turned 2023 Pro Bowler.
"Although (the Jets) signed Justin Fields, they know that this is a big risk and competition is needed," wrote. "Fields (was) relegated to a backup in 2024, and he has not established himself in the league.
"Purdy is a consolidated player who can elevate a roster and help New York play meaningful football in January for the first time in more than a decade."
Purdy, 25, led all quarterbacks in passer rating in 2023 and finished fourth in Most Valuable Player voting. He was still solid in 2024, though his passer rating dipped 17 points, from 113.0 to 96.1
Here's the issue with Purdy: He's been great when he's only been getting paid $1 million to play for a loaded 49ers roster with a great play-caller in Kyle Shanahan. This Jets team, meanwhile, went 5-12 last season and has a first-time play-caller in Tanner Engstrand.
If the Jets are even given the chance to trade for Purdy, would they have enough confidence in him being their savior to take the leap of faith? It's a question new general manager Darren Mougey would have to stake his reputation on right from the jump.
