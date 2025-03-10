Jets’ Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot Revealed By Insider
Free agency will begin across the National Football League on Monday and that means that we should finally find out what the resolution is going to be with Aaron Rodgers.
After two years with the New York Jets, the team announced that they were moving on. Since then, there's been pretty much nothing but rumors and speculation about him every day. Soon enough, we will find out where his next home will be -- if he decides to keep playing.
A handful of teams have been tied to Rodgers. The New York Giants have popped up a lot after missing out on Matthew Stafford. The Minnesota Vikings have been a hot name to follow over the last few days. The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have both been mentioned but neither seem very likely.
We'll see what ends up happening, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared that the Giants remain the "most likely" landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.
"The Giants are in on Rodgers, and remain his most likely destination—they’d likely pair him with a rookie drafted somewhere in the top 100, if they do wind up landing him," Breer said. "Minnesota is lurking on Rodgers, in the event that Jones bolts."
It's not going to be long until we know an answer on Rodgers' future. There's a chance we find out as soon as Monday afternoon where Rodgers will be taking his next snap. We also could find out who will replace him in New York.
