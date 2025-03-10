Jets, Patriots Both Targeting Lions $14.5 Million Star
The New York Jets made a big move on Sunday.
Free agency is going to kick off across the National Football League on Monday and there were plenty of moves that were made ahead of it on Sunday. The Jets made a big move of their own by re-signing breakout star linebacker Jamien Sherwood to a three-year deal.
The Jets obviously didn’t want Sherwood to get to free agency because it would’ve been more difficult to keep him thanks to competition.
New York has its guy and it sounds like the Jets already have eyes on a star cornerback ahead of free agency. Michael Silver of The Athletic reported that the Jets and the New England Patriots both are showing interest in Detroit Lions corner Carlton Davis III.
"The Jets and Patriots are expected to make a big push for cornerback Carlton Davis in free agency." Silver said. "A deal could be struck as early as Monday."
Davis is a seven-year National Football League veteran who joined the Lions on a one-year, $14.5 million deal in 2024 after spending the first six seasons of his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jets likely are going to have a need at cornerback with DJ Reed hitting the open market after spending the last three years in New York. The Jets are fortunate to have Sauce Gardner, but they will need a running mate for him and head coach Aaron Glenn just spent a year with Davis in Detroit. Maybe that will help.
