Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign Huge Deal With NFC Powerhouse
Aaron Rodgers came to the New York Jets and both sides had huge expectations. New York was adding one of the most talented signal callers of all time while Rodgers was joining a roster loaded with talent.
Unfortunately for the two sides, the first season was derailed by a season-ending injury to Rodgers and the second season ended with a 5-12 record. Now the Rodgers era may be over in the Big Apple.
Larry Spicer of TWSN recently made a bold prediction. Spice predicted Rodgers would betray the Jets and head to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.
"Rodgers may seem like a longshot in this scenario and I can understand why. Quarterbacks over the age of 40 are usually moving on to the next stage of their career," Spicer wrote. "However, the former Packers legend is nothing if not proud.
"No matter what the rumors may say about retirement, Aaron Rodgers values his legacy, and he certainly doesn’t want to be remembered for his run in the Big Apple. Aaron Rodgers in San Francisco would be a perfect fit. It would also be a prime destination for the future Hall of Famer to cement his legacy as one of the absolute all-time greats."
This prediction feels a bit outlandish. While there are many teams in the league that could use Rodgers, I'm not sure the 49ers are one of them. They have a potential franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy sitting in their laps. It would be quite confusing to see San Francisco give up on Purdy to pursue a 41-year-old Rodgers.
