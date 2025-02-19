Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With Surprise Playoff Team
The New York Jets are making a change.
That’s certainly the understatement of the offseason. New York landed Aaron Glenn to be the team’s head coach and shortly followed the news up by landing Darren Mougey to be the team’s general manager.
The duo made it clear in their opening press conference that they were going to take some time to decide Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team. They did just that and decided to move on.
What’s next for Rodgers? That’s up in the air right now, but if he plays, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team predicted he will sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Most Likely: Pittsburgh Steelers," Mosher said. "Some of the beat reporters have already shot this idea down, but we aren’t ruling out anything in February. The Steelers are desperate to win a playoff game after not doing so for the past eight seasons. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been an elite quarterback for several years now, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers talk themselves into him for a one-year rental.
"Pittsburgh has the roster to be a postseason contender. It has made the playoffs the last two years despite five different starting quarterbacks. Even at this point in his career, Rodgers might be a better option than Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, etc...The Steelers also have the cap flexibility to sign other free agents, which means they could do a package deal for Rodgers and Davante Adams. This is still just a short-term fix for Pittsburgh, and it likely wouldn’t be enough for them to win the AFC North, but pairing Rodgers with Mike Tomlin has been rumored for years, and now, it could finally happen."
It’s going to be odd to see Rodgers go, but if he plays in 2025, hopefully, he can find success where he lands.
More NFL: Jets $45 Million Failed Pickup Linked To Surprising NFC Team