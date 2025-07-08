Jets Avoiding Ex-Bills WR On Market Would Be Odd Decision
Should the New York Jets pursue a former Buffalo Bills wide receiver?
A former Jets defensive lineman believes they should.
Leger Douzable, now an analyst, posted the following recommendation to X recently:
“If im the (Pittsburgh) Steelers and Jets, I'm taking a close look at the veteran WR market before Camp. Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis both still available. Both would be #2 for either team right now.”
Allen has been mentioned in connection to the Jets for a while. Davis is a less popular link, but an interesting one, nonetheless. Unlike Allen, Davis is in his prime at just 26 years old. However, he did tear his meniscus in November, which contributed to the Jacksonville Jaguars releasing him in May.
Assuming he makes a full recovery, Davis has the type of talent to step in and make a difference for the Jets’ offense, as alluded to by Douzable. Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Bills in 2020, Davis has tallied 183 receptions for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career thus far.
If the Jets are interested in Davis, they should move fast. According to The Jet Press’ Justin Fried, Davis will likely be pursued by the Steelers.
“Davis ... is reportedly drawing serious interest from teams like the Steelers, who actually expect to contend,” Fried wrote. “It’s hard to imagine the Jets winning a bidding war — or even wanting to, in the first place.”
The second part of Fried’s message is a bit odd — why wouldn’t the Jets want to add Davis to their shallow wide receiver room?
Well, according to Fried, New York is more interested in giving opportunities to their unproven, young wideouts, assumedly for evaluation purposes.
“The Jets don’t seem interested in taking away reps from (Malachi) Corley, (Arian) Smith, or (Tyler) Johnson just to slightly raise the offense’s floor,” Fried wrote. “This year is about evaluating what they have, not propping up the offense with short-term fixes.”
“While Douzable’s suggestion might look good on paper, it simply doesn’t align with where this team is or where they’re going,” Fried added. “Don't count on the Jets making a flashy wide receiver addition at this stage of the offseason.”
Fried’s take is clear, but does it represent a wise strategy from the Jets? New York is obviously in rebuilding mode, but Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn should be establishing some sort of cocktail between developing players and being as competitive as possible in the now.
Losing a bidding war for Davis would be one thing. But altogether avoiding Davis, who’s very much still a young player, would be a tough stance to defend.
