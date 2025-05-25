Jets Blockbuster Extensions Possible In June
The New York Jets have two young superstars on their hands and both are eligible for contract extensions.
Both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are eligible for contract extensions this offseason and both have made it clear that they want to stick around in New York. Wilson spoke to the media this past week after OTAs and even said he wants to be a "Jet for life."
Gardner has been clear all along that he doesn't want to go anywhere else. There have been a handful of contract extensions handed out this offseason for players from the 2022 NFL Draft class. Will the Jets continue that trend? The team has talked this offseason about building a roster through the draft and keeping guys in the organization. Wilson and Gardner are two building blocks.
ESPN's Rich Cimini weighed in on the possibility of extensions and shared that New York will have "plenty of flexibility" to sign both of them starting June 2nd with Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley's cap hits considerably dropping.
"No. 6. Cap relief: Rodgers and Mosley, both released in March with post-June 1 designations, are counting a combined $36.3 million on the salary cap," Cimini said. "On June 2, that number drops to $13.5 million, making the Jets one of the leaders in cap room. They will have plenty of flexibility to sign Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to contract extensions."
These guys are worth keeping around. Will New York get long-term deals done?
