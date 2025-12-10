Jets WR Garrett Wilson Gets Murky Update

If you're a New York Jets fan who has been hoping to see Garrett Wilson back on the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it sounds like you may have to wait a bit longer.

Wilson has been on the Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. He now has missed the minimum four games needed after being placed on the reserve. He's eligible to return, but that's obviously contingent on his health.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on X that Wilson's practice window has not been open yet.

The Jets receiver has been out for a bit

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Garrett Wilson's practice window isn't open right now," Cimini wrote on X. "Glenn reiterates what he said Monday, that they still have to consult with the doctors."

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt also took to X and said it "doesn't sound like" it will be this week for a Wilson return.

"Garrett Wilson has not had his practice window activated yet. Doesn’t sound like that’ll be this week," Rosenblatt wrote.

Now, there are a few days to go before the Jaguars so theoretically there is time for Wilson to get back, but after missing four games, it may not make sense to rush the playmaker back without a full week of practice. That's speculation and one person's opinion. But with a 3-10 record, there's no need to risk an injury that could impact the 2026 season.

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened up about what the team will be looking for this week for Wilson.

"Those conversations are going to be with the doc and are going to be with Garrett and once we nail down those conversations, a decision will be made after that," Glenn said when asked about next steps for Wilson.

It would be great for the Jets' offense to get Wilson back, especially with the questions at quarterback. This will be a story to follow throughout the rest of the week and likely into next week.

