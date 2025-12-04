Jets Drop Crowded Injury Report With Justin Fields, Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets are preparing for their second matchup against the Miami Dolphins of the season.

New York faced off against the Dolphins on Sept. 29 and ended up losing, 27-21. That was a tough game early on for the Jets. At the time, the Jets entered the contest just 0-3 on the season with two separate two-point losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers under their belt. Either game could've gone in a different direction. New York faced the Dolphins on the road and had a chance to win, but wasn't able to get over the hump.

The Jets looked a bit different for that game, too. Justin Fields was the starting quarterback, Garrett Wilson was healthy, and Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were still in town. What a difference a few months make, huh?

The Jets have a lot of injuries to watch

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York is getting ready to face the Dolphins on Sunday and now Tyrod Taylor is the starter, Wilson is hurt, Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III are big contributors in the receiver room, and Gardner and Williams are gone. New York won't be at full strength on Sunday. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn already announced Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Marcelino McCrary-Ball are out. New York shared an update Injury Report on Thursday and it is crowded, even outside of these two.

Jets injury report: Backup QB Justin Fields was added with a knee injury. He was limited today in practice. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Im3Tpaec81 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 4, 2025

Although not necessarily impactful for the matchup, Justin Fields popping up on the Injury Report is new. As of writing, there hasn't been much said about the knee injury or when it occurred. If Fields isn't ready to go, undrafted rookie Brady Cook would be in line to be the team's backup behind Taylor.

Safety Tony Adams has missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices, which isn't a great sign for Sunday. On the bright side, Jermaine Johnson II didn't participate in practice on Wednesday, but was able to participate in a limited fashion on Thursday. Will McDonald IV and Harrison Phillips as full participants are also positive.

