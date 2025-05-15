Jets Projected To Improve On 5-12 Record In Aaron Glenn's First Season As HC
It's still not summer yet, but New York Jets fans are looking ahead to the fall.
The Jets, owners of the longest playoff drought in major American professional sports, have a fresh outlook in 2025. There's a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, a new general manager in Darren Mougey, and a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields. Cautious optimism echoes across Gang Green fandom.
Last season was one the Jets would love to forget, as four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers led the team to a 5-12 record and generated plenty of negative press along the way. But even though Rodgers is gone, it's reasonable to wonder just how much progress New York can make in only a year's time.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton predicted that the Jets would improve in 2025--but only by two games. Moton tabbed the Jets for a 7-10 record in an article predicting the 2025 seasons of all 32 teams.
"Head coach Aaron Glenn will bring fresh energy to a New York Jets team that needs his passion. Gang Green has quality talent on both sides of the ball, but the team has been lacking in leadership, which became more apparent after it dismissed former head coach Robert Saleh last October," wrote.
"Typically, defensive-minded head coaches lean on the run game, and it makes sense for Glenn to do that with Fields' inconsistent accuracy. Gang Green wins more games than last year but misses the playoffs."
There are reasons for skepticism, some of which Moton touched on as well. Beyond Fields' failure to prove he's a reliable starter for the first four years of his career, the Jets have a question mark at wide receiver two, and lost star cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency. They're also depending on youngsters Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou to anchor the two offensive tackle slots.
It's certainly possible the Jets show enough improvement to make a run at a wild-card spot in the AFC. A 7-10 record wouldn't be enough to satisfy the hunger of playoff-starved New York fans, but it would at least show a bit of progress.
