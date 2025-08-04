Jets Breakout Star? All Eyes On Talented Young WR In Preseason
The New York Jets desperately need a second wide receiver to step up this season. They have Garrett Wilson, but that's just about it on offense. Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds seem like fine options. Rookie Arian Smith could garner a decent load in the team's offense, too.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested that young wide receiver Malachi Corley had the most at stake this preseason as he pushes for a much bigger role in the team's offense this season.
"In Reynolds' best season, the 2020 term, he caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams. He's an eighth-year veteran who's on his sixth team in the pros. The Jets need a high-upside player to emerge within their receiver unit," Moton wrote. "As a third-round pick from the 2024 draft, Malachi Corley should fit the description, but he needs to stay on the field and produce in the preseason.
"In his rookie campaign, Corley only caught three passes for 16 yards, and his most notable play resulted in a fumble out of the end zone because he let the ball go before crossing the goal line."
The Jets need Corley to step up this year. The young playmaker has a lot of talent and could very easily steal the WR2 role from the older players on the roster.
With Justin Fields taking over at quarterback, he's going to need as many weapons as possible. The Jets will likely lean on the run game above all else, but if Corley can emerge at wide receiver, the Jets would be much better off.
