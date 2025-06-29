Jets Controversial Bust Having 'Powerful' Comeback
The New York Jets really went for it in 2024.
New York was getting Aaron Rodgers back and did everything possible to maximize the roster around him. One example was the Jets swinging a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to land two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.
Reddick had 27 sacks across two seasons for the Eagles. He had just one sack last year for the Jets after holding out for a while. He returned to the field eventually, but never quite looked the same.
Now, Reddick is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Athletic's Dan Pompei talked about his comeback.
"Haason Reddick had only one sack last season and skipped some offseason workouts, which led to uncertainty about his ability to impact the defense," Pompei said. "But Reddick’s presence at minicamp was powerful. Reddick, who had 50 1/2 sacks between 2020 and 2023, hasn’t forgotten how to get to the quarterback, even though he had an awful 2024 with the Jets.
"At 30, he appears to be in his athletic prime, and is at the point in his life when knowledge and ability are intersecting quite nicely. Reddick also has been sharing his wisdom with younger Bucs pass rushers, but the way he can help them most is by attracting blockers. The expectation on this team is Reddick will have a productive season — and help teammates do the same."
The Jets tried their best with Reddick but things didn't work out. Now, it already sounds like the Buccaneers are going to get a better version of him.
More NFL: LeBron James Had Big Impact On Jets' Sauce Gardner