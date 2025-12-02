Jets Just Got Glimpse At Intriguing 2026 QB Option

The New York Jets have just five games left in the 2025 regular season.

Crazy how fast the season has gone by, huh? New York is 3-9 on the season, which can be viewed somewhat positively seeing as the team began the season 0-7. New York got its first win of the season on Oct. 26 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has now won three of its last five games. The two losses were against the 11-2 New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens. Both games were competitive, but just didn't go the Jets' way.

Should the Jets target Kirk Cousins this upcoming offseason?

Now, there are just five games left until what likely will be another transformational offseason. Last offseason, the Jets brought Aaron Glenn in to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager. Both arguably have done good jobs with the team this season, especially when you take into account the roster overhaul leading into the campaign, especially with the exits of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The Jets had a lot of changes in a short time. Fortunately, the coach and general manager are in place with the offseason approaching. But what about the quarterback? Justin Fields was benched and Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent. Before the Jets faced the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend, ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins is "sure to come up in the offseason rumor mill."

"Cousins' name is sure to come up in the offseason rumor mill, as the Jets probably will be in the market for a veteran quarterback," Cimini wrote. "They made an unsuccessful free agent bid for him in 2018, eventually pivoting to the draft and Sam Darnold. Glenn called Cousins a 'very smart quarterback.'"

This doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but let's examine the possibility. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons before the 2024 season. He dealt with injuries last season that led to his eventual benching for Michael Penix Jr. Now, Penix is hurt and Cousins is the starter again.

There's a potential out in his contract this upcoming offseason before his cap number jumps to over $57 million.

If Cousins is released, a one-year deal would make sense if the price is right. It's important to note that Fields is under contract in 2026 and Rodgers is still on the books. Because of that, it doesn't make sense to target some high-priced option. Ideally, the Jets would draft a guy, but right now they are projected to have the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which surely isn't high enough to select one of the top quarterbacks without a trade.

Cousins was solid against the Jets this past weekend. He had 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He wouldn't be a perfect option and actually is older than Taylor, but if the Jets end up in the market for a veteran quarterback, he would be a solid pick if he is released and cheap.

