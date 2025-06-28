LeBron James Had Big Impact On Jets' Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets have one of the most exciting cornerbacks in football.
That's an understatement when it comes to cornerback Sauce Gardner. This is a guy who is just 24 years old and already has two Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro nods under his belt along with the 2022 AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award
The Jets picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for the 2026 season but there has been a lot of chatter abouth his future beyond that. Reports have popped up that the Jets could end up inking him to a long-term extension this offseason. That would take the offseson to another level for New York.
No matter what, it's been a pretty solid offseason in general for Gardner. The fifth-year option in itself is good and also it was reported early in the offseason that Gardner began a relationship with hip-hop star Ice Spice. He shared in an interview that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James actually helped the two stars meet thanks to an interview on "The Shop."
"I think we met at ‘The Shop’, the interview we did with LeBron and (Travis Scott)," Gardner said as transcribed by Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr. "That was definitely when we first seen each other in person...
"We cool. “It is still the same for real, ya know. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it, you know what I’m saying? We cool though...We just be having a good time. Two young individuals, she is from New York, I play in New York, she is talented, real talented when it comes to what she do. Same thing for me. Two people that get hated on that is really good at what we do. We got a lot in common, ya know, we cool."