Jets Urged To Make Blockbuster Trade For Ravens' $56 Million Pro Bowler
The New York Jets could be one pass-catcher short of an excellent offense.
New quarterback Justin Fields has an existing relationship with number-one wideout Garrett Wilson, his college teammate at Ohio State. The Jets also have a good running back in Breece Hall and an exciting rookie tight end in Mason Taylor.
However, Fields hasn't proven himself to be a surefire NFL starter, and the Jets may need to further stack the deck to help him succeed. And one NFL writer believes adding another tight end with a sterling track record could be the solution.
On Thursday, NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo proposed that the Jets could acquire Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract.
"There has been some speculation this offseason about the Ravens moving their longtime tight end. He's been a very reliable player (minus that drop in the Divisional Round loss), but this is a business after all," Cersosimo wrote.
"Andrews is a free agent in 2026, and... (Baltimore) could save $11 million against the cap and gain future draft capital by trading him. In come the Jets, who are in the middle of a rebuild and need more pieces to help Justin Fields jump-start the offense. New York did draftMason Taylor in the second round, but bringing in Andrews for a year to aid this unit and mentor the rookie makes sense."
Andrews, who turns 29 in September, had only 39.6 yards per game last year, his lowest total since he was a rookie in 2018. However, he also set a new career-high with 11 receiving touchdowns, and he was coming off a season-ending injury in 2023 and a harrowing car crash just before the 2024 regular season.
Perhaps Andrews is ready for a new challenge. And if the Jets are willing to take on his contract, they might find themselves the perfect mentor for Taylor in addition to the missing piece they needed.
