Jets Could Land Star Pass Catcher In Draft Day Trade With Steelers
Right now, the New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's a chance they might look to trade this pick to move down in the first-round of the draft while loading up on other draft picks.
The two spots the Jets could look to trade down to are pick No. 9 with the New Orleans Saints and pick No. 21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Between those two scenarios, the trade down with the Steelers could result in the best-case scenario for the Jets. A trade from No. 7 down to No. 21 would likely net the Jets the Steelers' 2026 first-round pick and then some.
The package to move up this much would be a lot for Pittsburgh, especially because it would be jumping the Saints likely to select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
While the Jets could select some talented prospects at No. 7, the haul of picks they would land in this deal would be worth much more than any one prospect New York could draft in the top ten.
If they were to trade down to No. 21, there are some prospects that could fit as day one starters, too. Potentially the best option at this selection is Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.
The Jets need to add a tight end after losing Tyler Conklin and they've seemingly been eyeing Penn State's Tyler Warren at pick No. 7. If they move down to pick No. 21, Warren likely won't fall that far, but Loveland is the next best thing in the draft.
He's a developed pass catcher with good hands. The Michigan product would provide the Jets with a reliable option who can block and run routes with the best of them.
More NFL: Jets Could Swing Blockbuster Trade For Polarizing Steelers Star