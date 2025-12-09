Jets’ Playoff Drought Reaches 15 Years, But There Is Hope

It's been another season full of bad luck for the New York Jets, although there is hope.

This past weekend was a tough one for the Jets. New York took on the Miami Dolphins and lost, 34-10. It actually was one of the team's worst games of the season overall and one thing that made it even worse was the fact that the loss officially eliminated New York from playoff contention. It was coming sooner or later, but it was just the icing on an already sour cake on Sunday.

New York extended its playoff drought to 15 years, which ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out is the longest in North America's men's sports leagues.

The Jets' streak continued

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets head into the final four games of the season in an all too familiar position: no hope for the playoffs, mired in quarterback uncertainty," Cimini wrote. "Their playoff drought, almost old enough to drive, turned 15 years old Sunday, as the Jets were officially eliminated with their 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. It sealed what had become inevitable two months ago during their 0-7 start.

"Once again, the Jets own sole possession of the longest active postseason slump in North America's men's sports leagues -- the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS. They've been sharing it for several months each year with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, currently at 14 years."

The Sabres are in last place in the Atlanta Division over in the NHL right now with an 11-14-4 record. There's a lot of season left, but at least Buffalo could join the Jets at 15 years.

It's easy to look at these numbers and be concerned. A 15-year playoff drought isn't great. But there are reasons for Jets fans to have hope. Aaron Glenn arguably has proven throughout the campaign that he's the guy for the job in New York. Even with a 3-10 record, Glenn has pretty much said everything right. Plus, he has been praised left and right by the locker room. Glenn has preached the idea of building a culture in New York, and that takes time. The Jets have a very young roster with upside. On top of this, the Jets also brought back significant draft capital this fall by trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner away.

Darren Mougey has proven that he's the guy for the general manager job with solid pickups, like John Metchie III, Adonai Mitchell, Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., along with the draft compensation. On top of this, Armand Membou, Mason Taylor, Azareye'h Thomas, and Malachi Moore all look like rookies who can play roles on this team for a long time.

The Jets have to get the quarterback position sorted out, but there are reasons for New York to be excited.

