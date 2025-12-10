Jets Announce QB Reunion With Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor Injured

The New York Jets are just four days away from taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just a few days to go, New York is completely up in the air at quarterback right now.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were expected to miss practice due to injuries. On top of this, Glenn noted that Brady Cook would be getting all of the first-team repetitions at practice on Wednesday and that the team is re-signing Adrian Martinez.

"Tyrod and Justin, they won't be practicing today," Glenn said. "We'll see exactly how they progress during the week. Today, Brady will be getting all of the first-team reps. You guys might've already found out, that we signed Adrian Martinez, who was with us during camp. There's a plan for the quarterbacks."

The Jets brought a QB back on Wednesday

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shortly afterward, the Jets officially announced that Martinez had been re-signed to the practice squad, along with tight end Nick Muse.

"The Jets have signed DL Eric Watts to the active roster and placed DL Tyler Baron on injured reserve. The team also signed QB Adrian Martinez and TE Nick Muse to the practice squad," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir wrote.

"... Martinez (6-2, 220) initially signed with the Jets in July and spent the summer with the team. He appeared in all three preseason games and was waived as part of final roster cuts in August. The Nebraska/Kansas State product went undrafted in 2023 and spent the preseason with the Detroit Lions. He then went on to play with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League (UFL), where he earned MVP honors. Martinez signed with the 49ers practice squad in November and appeared in one game before he was released by the team on Tuesday."

The Jets will release Injury Reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Neither Fields nor Taylor has been ruled out, but this is something to monitor now with both missing time, potentially opening the door for Cook's first start in the National Football League.

