Jets Could Pass On Tyler Warren, Draft Talented Michigan All-American Instead
What are the New York Jets going to do with the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft?
Jets GM Darren Mougey has said that he is open to trading the pick (to move in either direction), but if New York stands pat at No. 7, one of the players they have been continually linked to is Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren.
Warren is the best tight end prospect in the draft class, and the Jets have a clear need at the position after moving on from Tyler Conklin, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Taking Warren at No. 7 might not be the smartest move for Gang Green, though, given their plethora of other roster needs on both sides of the ball.
There are a handful of other talented tight ends in this draft class, and Mougey might decide to pass on Warren in the first round to fill another positional need, and then take a TE later on.
One player that could be on Mougey’s radar in this scenario is a six-foot-six national champion out of Michigan: Colston Loveland.
Loveland was a second-team All-American in 2024 and was recently linked to the Jets by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.
“This is considered a talented tight end draft class, so (the Jets) could get a starter other than Warren too,” Rosenblatt wrote.
“Some of the other top prospects include Michigan’s Colston Loveland.”
In three years at Michigan, Loveland tallied 117 receptions, 1,466 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He possesses NFL talent and, as alluded to by Rosenblatt, could step in and become New York’s starter on day one of the 2025 season.
If the Jets pass on Warren in the first round, keep an eye on Loveland.
