Jets Drop Injury Updates On Mason Taylor, Will McDonald, More

The New York Jets will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon and they are not going to be at full strength.

The Jets are welcoming the Patriots to MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 showdown. The Jets have an opportunity to play spoiler against the Patriots as they try to make a run at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Earlier in the week, the Jets announced that quarterback Justin Fields is heading to the Injured Reserve. On Friday, the Jets announced that New York also will be missing tight end Mason Taylor, edge Will McDonald IV, defensive tackle Jay Tufele, and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa.

Coach Glenn announced the following players will be out for #NEvsNYJ:



✈️ Mason Taylor

✈️ Will McDonald

✈️ Jay Tufele

— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 26, 2025

That's a lot of talent off the board for the Week 17 showdown. Taylor hasn't played in a game since Dec. 7 as he has dealt with a neck injury. On Dec. 19, Glenn sounded optimistic about a Week 17 return for the rookie playmaker.

The Jets will try to snap their losing streak vs. the Patriots

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) catches a pass being being tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think that he'll be back next week," Glenn said. "Obviously, when you're talking about a neck you, you always think it's something you really have to look in on. He'll be just fine. He'll be just fine. There's a good chance he'll be back next week."

Unfortunately, he will not be ready to roll.

So, when the Jets face off against the Patriots, they will do so without the guy with the most receptions on the team this season (Taylor with 44), the guy without the most receiving yards and touchdowns on the team (Garrett Wilson with 395 yards and four touchdowns), and the guy with the most sacks on the team (McDonald with eight). Plus, the Jets are on their third quarterback of the season in the rookie Brady Cook and lose other pieces in Tufele and Mauigoa.

The Jets will be tested on Sunday and as they try to snap a three-game losing streak.

