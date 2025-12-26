Jets Claim Rams Safety After Losing Justin Fields To IR

The New York Jets got some tough news for the quarterback room earlier in the week.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Justin Fields was being placed on the Injured Reserve while noting that his knee injury hasn't responded as hoped.

"We're going to put Justin on the IR," Glenn announced on Tuesday. "Man, we tried to see how we could get this ... to work, but it wasn't getting better as we would like it. We want to make sure we get a focus on that so we can get him better. I will have more information as the week goes as far as any other injuries that we have."

The Jets got some more depth

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams helmet logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the move was made official and the Jets claimed veteran safety, Christopher Smith II, to fill the open roster spot, as shared by team reporter Susanna Weir.

"The Jets have claimed S Christopher Smith II," Weir wrote. "Smith (5-10, 197) was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Georgia product appeared in 36 games over 3 seasons for Las Vegas, primarily as a contributor on special teams.

"Smith was waived by the Raiders on Nov. 18 after appearing in 9 games for the team this season. He was claimed by the Rams and appeared in 4 games for Los Angeles before he was waived by the team on Tuesday."

Although there are just two games left in the regular season, getting Smith is a positive move for the team at this time. The safety room has been hit hard this season, to say the least. Both Tony Adams and Andre Cisco are on the Injured Reserve. Fortunately, the Jets have guys like Malachi Moore, Dean Clark, Chris Smith II, and Jarius Monroe.

Adding Smith now gives the team a bit more depth with experience as the season winds down. He has played in 13 games this season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams combined (nine with the Raiders and four with the Rams). He's a three-year veteran and now is coming to New York.

More NFL: Two QBs For Jets After Failed Justin Fields Experiment