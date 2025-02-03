Jets Could Reunite $9 Million Lions Standout With Aaron Glenn: 'Top Trade Target'
If anyone knows cornerback talent, it's Aaron Glenn.
Before Glenn became the newest head coach of the New York Jets, he starred as a cornerback for Gang Green. He made three Pro Bowls during his illustrious career as a player, and now he's hoping success playing for the Jets translates into success coaching them.
It just so happens that the Jets are likely going to be shopping for cornerbacks this winter, thanks to the anticipated departure of D.J. Reed in free agency. How will Glenn and new Jets general manager Darren Mougey attack that need?
Well, perhaps Glenn, the ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, can whisper in his new boss' ear to trade for one of his former players.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department named Lions corner Amik Robertson as a "top trade target" for the Jets this offseason.
"Defensively, (the Jets) could use a cornerback to replace D.J. Reed if he leaves in free agency," the authors wrote. "Robertson was with Glenn with the Lions last season and could take on a bigger role with the Jets."
Robertson, 26, signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal with the Lions last spring. He didn't have an interception in 2024, but set a new career-high with three forced fumbles and allowed a career-low 7.2 yards per target in coverage.
Even if Robertson isn't quite as prolific as Reed, he shouldn't cost all that much to acquire as a one-year rental. His affordable salary would help the Jets spend their money elsewhere as they look to claw their way back to respectability in 2025.
