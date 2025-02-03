Jets 'Hypothetical Trade' Would Send Former OPOY To New York For 3rd-Round Pick
No matter how things shake out, there's bound to be lots of turnover with the New York Jets' offense in 2025.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the biggest lynchpin as he mulls whether he wants to return to the Jets, play elsewhere, or retire from the NFL. Rodgers' presence also influenced New York to trade for receiver Davante Adams in 2024, another player whose Jets future is iffy at best.
Assuming Adams is gone, there will be a new opening for a number-two receiver in the Jets' offense behind Garrett Wilson. And though trading for veterans is risky, as the Jets have seen firsthand, there's another tantalizing trade candidate on the market this spring: the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department proposed a trade that would send Kupp to the Jets in exchange for New York's third-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
"Regardless of who the Jets were to land on at quarterback, their life would be easier if the Jets traded for Cooper Kupp. The veteran receiver could do a lot of the same things that Amon-Ra St. Brown did in the Lions offense and draw attention away from Wilson," the authors said.
"According to (The Athletic's Dianna) Russini, the Rams were seeking a second-round pick (for Kupp at the trade deadline). Now that the season is over and Kupp is another half-season older, the Jets could get that asking price down to a third-round pick."
After three straight injury-affected seasons, it's unwise for anyone to expect Kupp to return to his 2021 heights, when he won the receiving triple crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. But he's also still been an impact receiver whenever he's been able to suit up.
Kupp became the number-two target in the Rams offense at times behind young star Puka Nacua, and that's also likely what he'd be in New York. Pairing Wilson with Adams didn't work out in 2024, but if Rodgers and Adams both leave, a fresh start with Kupp could make both receivers better.
Of course, any trade comes with risk, so giving up a third-round pick could look foolish if Kupp continues his downward trajectory. But these are the types of swings the Jets have to take if they want to build a contender in the near future.
