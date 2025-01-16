Jets Could Shockingly Hire Inexperienced Play-Caller With 'Glowing Credentials'
Coordinator experience doesn’t always signal success for a prospective NFL head coach, which is something the New York Jets are aware of as they continue their search.
Former New England Patriots legendary DC Romeo Crennel is just one example of a gifted coordinator who didn’t translate well into a head coaching role.
On the flip side, assistant coaches who lack coordinator or play-calling experience can often turn into magnificent head coaches if they possess the personality attributes necessary to be an effective leader of men.
Washington Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. appears to have those attributes, which is why he’s entering NFL teams’ radar as a head coaching candidate despite having served just one season as a play-calling coordinator.
Whitt, 46, is someone the Jets are considering — they recently requested permission from the Commanders to interview Whitt, per a new report from Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones.
As New York’s search for a head coach leads in all sorts of unexpected directions, Whitt could be a sleeper candidate to come in and right the ship for the Jets.
“According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coaching vacancy,” Jones said on Tuesday.
“This came relatively out of the blue, but it's no more than he deserves.”
“(Whitt’s) no-nonsense approach and forward-thinking went down extremely well with Washington's revamped roster and the defensive improvements as the campaign wore on were notable.”
“The Jets have cast their net far and wide for their man to replace Robert Saleh permanently. More than a dozen candidates have or will speak with the AFC East outfit. Whitt's late addition, which is probably down to the fact he couldn't speak to anybody last week, represents an intriguing development if nothing else.”
“This is a sign of the esteem in which Whitt is held around the league. He's an up-and-coming coach with glowing credentials.”
“Whether this comes too soon for Whitt is debatable. He's got one season of defensive play-calling experience, which isn't ideal. At the same time, he's a leader of men who'll whip New York's underperforming roster into shape through a combination of tough love and clear direction. That's exactly what the Jets should be looking for."
"He was also part of the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers was quarterback, for what it's worth.”
