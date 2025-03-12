Jets Release 5-Time Pro Bowl LB After Injury-Shortened 2024 Campaign
No team has had more high-profile cuts so far this offseason, and it's not particularly close.
The Jets announced in February that they would be parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and in March, they made the same decision with wide receiver Davante Adams. The two legends, with 16 Pro Bowls between them, left unceremoniously after a dismal 5-12 season.
Now, the Jets are doing the same with their most decorated veteran on defense.
On Wednesday, the Jets officially released linebacker C.J. Mosley, an 11-year NFL veteran with five Pro Bowl selections to his name. The team announced the transaction with a press release, posted to social media with a caption thanking Mosley for his time in New York.
Mosley, 32, played five seasons for the Jets, highlighted by his Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He totaled 504 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He served as a captain in each of the seasons he played in green and white.
Mosley was limited to four games in 2024 with neck and toe injuries. The herniated disk in his neck ended his season, and it's uncertain whether he'll ever be the same player if he returns for another season.
Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are using a post-Jun. 1 designation on Mosley, as they did with Rodgers, allowing them to spread out his dead cap hit over two seasons. He will now cost them $8.8 million in dead money this year and $7.7 million next year, while the move saves New York $4 million in 2025 cap space.
"It's hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley, who has given everything of himself to an organization," head coach Aaron Glenn said in a statement (via Cimini).
"From everything we learned about C.J., he is a passionate leader who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates. We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career."
