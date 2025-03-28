Jets Could Steal 'Odd Man Out' Wide Receiver From Giants Via Trade
The New York Jets have a glaringly weak wide receiver room right now, but you have to think GM Darren Mougey has plans to add.
Free agency and of course the NFL draft still give Mougey opportunities to acquire talent at wideout, but he also might be active on the trade market, according to a new report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
While discussing the dire state of the Jets’ current receivers corps, Cimini floated a 23-year-old New York Giants wideout as a possible trade target for the Jets in 2025.
“The concerning part is, here we are in late March, and … the Jets have arguably the worst group of pass catchers in the league,” Cimini said on a new episode of his “Take Flight” podcast. “I mean, it’s Garrett Wilson and a whole lot of question marks.”
“I think the Jets need to go out and sign a wide receiver. … The Jets haven’t made any bold moves at receiver.”
“A name to watch … Jalin Hyatt with the Giants … could be the odd man out in that receiver situation, especially if they go out and draft like a Travis Hunter. … (Hyatt is) more of a vertical threat more than anything else.”
Hyatt was selected by the Giants with the No. 73 overall pick out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL draft. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and has tallied 31 receptions and 435 receiving yards over the first 33 games of his pro career in New York.
If the Giants do indeed snag Hunter at No. 3 overall in the draft, keep an eye on Hyatt in connection to Gang Green, especially if and when Mougey moves on from veteran receiver Allen Lazard after June 1.
