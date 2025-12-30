Jets Officially Sign 26-Year-Old RB For Season Finale

There's just one game left in the 2025 National Football League season and yet the New York Jets brought in a bit more depth on Tuesday.

New York announced on Tuesday that it's signing 26-year-old former Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad after playing parts of three seasons over in Carolina.

"The Jets have signed RB Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad," the Jets announced. "Blackshear (5-9, 190) signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 as a undrafted free agent and began the season on ther practice squad. The Rutgers and Virginia Tech product was then signed to the Carolina Panthers' active roster in September of 2022 and appeared in 13 games (1 start), scoring 3 rushing TDs as a rookie.

The Jets are making another move

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (3) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Blackshear spent the next two seasons with Carolina before he was waived by the team last August of 2025. In 3 seasons with the Panthers, he appeared in 41 games (2 starts) and contributed as a returner, recording 23 punt returns for 200 yards and 66 kick returns for 1,734 yards. Blackshear had brief stints with the Tennessee Titans' and Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squads earlier this season."

New York will conclude a disappointing 2025 season on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Buffalo Bills. The Blackshear signing is intriguing because Breece Hall briefly exited the team's Week 17 contest against the New England Patriots with a knee injury. While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on X afterward that Hall's knee is alright.

"Breece Hall says his knee is fine and doesn’t think he’ll need testing," Cimini wrote on X.

Hall reached 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his young career this past weekend. Blackshear has played in 41 games across his NFL career and has had 52 total carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

It will be intriguing to see if the Jets will be without the services of another back for the Week 18 finale and this is a solid depth move just in case.

