Jets Could Trade For Eagles' $57 Million Super Bowl Champ: 'Depending On Cost'
The New York Jets might surprise some people and try to trade for a player who just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jets have been active on the free agent market, most notably in agreeing to terms on a new deal for quarterback Justin Fields on Monday.
And as New York's GM Darren Mougey continues to craft the offensive side of the roster around Fields, tight end remains a position of need with Tyler Conklin floating out there as a free agent.
Are Mougey and the Jets going to re-sign Conklin? Are they going to draft Penn State stud Tyler Warren to replace Conklin?
These are questions we don’t yet know the answers to, and it’s also possible that Mougey could go in another direction entirely at tight end.
Now that the Eagles have given permission to their TE Dallas Goedert to seek a trade, the Jets might benefit from preparing an offer, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, who on Tuesday suggested that New York trade for Goedert depending on how much it costs to do so.
“WR and TE need to be the top priority — especially TE, IMO,” Rosenblatt wrote on X. “Depending on cost I'd frankly consider a trade for Dallas Goedert (solid pass catcher, good blocker) … though bringing back Tyler Conklin (and pairing him with another TE) wouldn't be a bad idea either. If they don't sign a TE of note, we're in the Tyler Warren zone.”
Goedert is entering the final year of a four-year, $57 million extension.
But what would the Eagles demand from the Jets in exchange for the 30-year-old Goedert?
NFL insider Josina Anderson provided some clarity on that topic over the weekend.
“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26' or '27,” Anderson posted to X.
“However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations.”
“Either way, Goedert is a Super Bowl champion and one of the nicer people you'll speak to in the league, and in that locker room.”
Goedert has tallied 349 receptions, 4,085 receiving yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns in his career. He was selected at No. 49 overall by the Eagles out of South Dakota State in the 2018 NFL draft.
Goedert could soon be wearing a different shade of green if the Jets are willing to part ways with a fourth-rounder.
