Jets Might Shockingly Sign Ex-Bills Projected $13.7M Pro Bowler: 'Aim Higher'
The New York Jets are in position to make a splash signing at wide receiver that most people don’t see coming.
New York still has Garrett Wilson under contract, who’s about to serve as the undeniable WR1 for the Jets with the departure of Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams.
Having the 24-year-old Wilson is huge for New York, but they need to surround Wilson with other aerial weapons for newly-signed QB Justin Fields to throw to.
While New York is probably going to be conservative in terms of spending on another wideout, on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt suggested that the Jets could “aim higher” (in terms of price) and go after Houston Texans free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Buffalo Bills.
Diggs, 31, is projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $13.7 million deal this offseason.
Could the Jets be the team to snag Diggs?
He’s far older than the guys GM Darren Mougey has been targeting thus far in free agency (players in their mid-twenties), but adding Diggs to the wide receiver room could be a nice balance given the fact that Wilson is young.
Also, Diggs would relish the opportunity to face his ex-team the Bills twice a year.
Diggs might be heading into the latter years of his career, but he’s still a four-time Pro Bowler with a few seasons of late prime athleticism left.
Diggs has tallied 857 receptions, 10,491 receiving yards, and 70 receiving touchdowns thus far in his career. There's no way Jets fans would be against this signing, especially if it was a one-year deal.
